Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $93,000 Investment in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 377,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 287,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 230,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.