Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

