Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.72. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

