Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 4,139 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

