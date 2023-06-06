Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,631,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after buying an additional 70,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTN opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.