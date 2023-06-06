Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,189 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Premier were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,664,000 after purchasing an additional 248,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,771,000 after purchasing an additional 133,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,423,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

PINC stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

