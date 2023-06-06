Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 10,043 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in YETI were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

