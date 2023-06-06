Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 141,462 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,462 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cyxtera Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYXT. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,018,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,775,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 2,783.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 406,539 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 45.9 %

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.13% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.20 million.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

