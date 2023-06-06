Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,340 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

