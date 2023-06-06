Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 361 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 805,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,754,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,683 shares of company stock worth $8,506,866. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.