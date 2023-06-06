Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $268,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $1,705,242.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,968,143.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares in the company, valued at $82,968,143.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,464 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCN stock opened at $186.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

