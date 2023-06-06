Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

XRAY opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

