Scotiabank Analysts Give Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) a C$0.30 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$0.30 target price on Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NCU opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.73. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.55.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nevada Copper will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.