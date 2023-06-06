SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
SDX Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SDX opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.49. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.92.
SDX Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.