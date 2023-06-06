SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SDX opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.49. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.92.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

