SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,025.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.12) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.93) to GBX 1,100 ($13.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

