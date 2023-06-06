Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.80% 15.77% 4.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion $236.31 million 14.51 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $28.01 billion $661.98 million 221.24

Analyst Recommendations

Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1099 2669 2847 112 2.29

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 56.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora rivals beat Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

