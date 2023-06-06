Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Shares Down 1.8%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 10,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $99.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 12,891.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

