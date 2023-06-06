Severn Trent (LON:SVT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,850

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.43) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.78) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,745 ($34.12) on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,021 ($37.56). The company has a market cap of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,179.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 752.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,876.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,805.42.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Severn Trent

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 64.09 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $42.73. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 20,188.68%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($35.17), for a total transaction of £21,217.50 ($26,376.80). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

