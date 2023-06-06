Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,850

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.43) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.19) to GBX 2,825 ($35.12) in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.78) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Investec cut Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,938.75.

Severn Trent Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

Severn Trent Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 179.41%.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Further Reading

