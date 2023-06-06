Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading Down 3.7%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 68,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 350,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Shift Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 42,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,149.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,764,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,865.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 214,567 shares of company stock worth $275,229. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 1,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

