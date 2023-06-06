Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,111,000 after acquiring an additional 194,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $290.71 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.45 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

