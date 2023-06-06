SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.44. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 8,910 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

