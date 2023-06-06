Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

