Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Down 1.8%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 90,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 227,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Silver X Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

