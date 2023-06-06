Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,371,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

