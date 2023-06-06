SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get SLM alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 138.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.