SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $781.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 364.44%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,152,428.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,596,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 58,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

