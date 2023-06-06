SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 785,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,887,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

SmileDirectClub Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,798,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 207,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 189,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 183,110 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178,412 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.