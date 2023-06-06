Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after buying an additional 1,165,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after buying an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.