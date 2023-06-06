Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Soligenix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

