Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Shares Down 3.2%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 1,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded Solvay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Solvay Increases Dividend

Solvay Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.1353 dividend. This is a positive change from Solvay’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

(Get Rating)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

