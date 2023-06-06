Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Shares Down 3.2%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 1,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays downgraded Solvay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Solvay Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.
Solvay Increases Dividend
Solvay Company Profile
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solvay (SLVYY)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.