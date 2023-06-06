SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 679.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 55,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RWR stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.