SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 137,730 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 99,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period.

XHB stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $979.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

