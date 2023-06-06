Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 10,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,348.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.