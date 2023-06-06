Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $175.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $156.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $157.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.57.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

