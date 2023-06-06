SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $163.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 0.77.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,560. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

