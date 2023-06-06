SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Trading Down 2.7%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 34,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 230,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.71.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.34. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 369.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 118.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.