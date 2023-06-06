SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Trading Down 2.7%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 34,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 230,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.71.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.34. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 369.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
