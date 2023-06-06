SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,949.88 ($24.24).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.48) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.11) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,868 ($23.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,919 ($23.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,842.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,762.51. The stock has a market cap of £20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12,453.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 67.70 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64,666.67%.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth bought 48 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($21.84) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,048.43). In other SSE news, insider John Bason purchased 2,117 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($23.48) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($49,714.23). Also, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($21.84) per share, for a total transaction of £843.36 ($1,048.43). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

