Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

STN opened at C$81.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.76. The firm has a market cap of C$9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.93 and a twelve month high of C$83.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

