Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.13

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $13.73. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 137,589 shares.

SCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 225.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

