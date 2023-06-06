Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stepan by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. Stepan has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $116.72.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,983 shares of company stock valued at $748,034. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

