Steven Bangert Sells 2,650 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BOKF opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

