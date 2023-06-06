SThree (LON:STEM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 398 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 392 ($4.87). 86,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 270,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.50 ($4.87).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.59) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get SThree alerts:

SThree Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 405.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 415.82. The company has a market cap of £527.08 million, a PE ratio of 980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

Insider Activity at SThree

About SThree

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach bought 13,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £61,045.10 ($75,888.99). Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.