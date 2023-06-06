StockNews.com Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

