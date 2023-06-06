StockNews.com Upgrades CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,375 shares of company stock worth $229,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

