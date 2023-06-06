StockNews.com Upgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Interface stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Interface has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. Interface had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,778,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,398,000 after buying an additional 108,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,946,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

