STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.97. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 3,846 shares trading hands.

STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.68.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

About STRATA Skin Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 152,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter worth $47,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

