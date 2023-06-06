STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.97. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 3,846 shares trading hands.
STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.68.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
