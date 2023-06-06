Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.50.
SAUHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Straumann Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
