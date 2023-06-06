Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

SAUHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Straumann Increases Dividend

About Straumann

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

(Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.