Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.21

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.21 and traded as low as $19.49. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 25,672 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Summit Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.74%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $199,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,398.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 5,289 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $120,853.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,274.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 9,150 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $199,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,881 shares of company stock worth $405,783 in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

