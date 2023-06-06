Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.31

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.40. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1,979 shares traded.
Summit State Bank Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.
Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
