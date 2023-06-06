Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.31

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.40. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1,979 shares traded.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

